Crude Oil (WTI) is bullish 5/26/21

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit to kick off the trading session on Thursday before shooting straight up in the air to try to break out above the resistance barrier that we formed over the last month or so, and previous action suggested that was going to happen. The market looks as if it is trying to break out and if we can clear the $67.50 level, that would kick off more buying. At that point, the market will more than likely go looking towards the $70 level, but it might be just the stop on the way to the $72.50 level. Ultimately, a daily close above that level is what I need to see in order to start buying in aiming for those targets.