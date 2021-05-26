newsbreak-logo
Crude Oil (WTI) is bullish 5/26/21

Cover picture for the articleOn a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $52.61 from that open at $15.37 in the (M). On 5/5/20 we left a medium-term bullish reversal below. We have seen $44.90 from $23.08. We took out a major trendline at $55.15, which warned of significant strength in the weeks/months ahead, with a good likelihood of a run for $65.60 (++). We have seen $12.81. The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $9.96. These are OFF HOLD. I noted we were likely in the last stretch from $30.00 upward and the failure back below $66.67-63 warned of early termination entry into a macro bearish correction. We only saw $5.07 of this before short covering back above the formation mentioned below, so this is now ON HOLD.

