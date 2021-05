It’s no secret that the entire home furnishings business has been on fire, recording exceptional wins over the past year as we all stayed home and redecorated. In this climate, success is expected. And then there’s Williams-Sonoma. The parent company of brands like West Elm, Pottery Barn and Rejuvenation, as well as its namesake kitchenware line, blew the doors off the retail market (and Wall Street forecasts) when it released its first-quarter numbers earlier this week. But in reporting these stellar financial results, the company also laid out perhaps the most compelling retail positioning of any home furnishings player in the industry—something anyone competing in the space would be wise to pay attention to.