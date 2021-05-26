Don McNees Beasley
Don McNees Beasley passed away on May 25, 2021, age 90. He was born in Johnson City, TN, grew up in Erwin, TN and received his undergraduate and Master’s degrees from East Tennessee State University. He subsequently served in the United States Army, stationed primarily in the South Pacific on the island of Eniwetok. Mr. Beasley spent the entirety of his career, starting in 1956, at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, TN, retiring in 1996. He was an active member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN for most of his life and later became a member of Grace Baptist Church in Elizabethton.www.timesnews.net