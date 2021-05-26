Don McNees Beasley

Domtar’s Kingsport Mill made its entry into the containerboard market official on Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony held at Cloud Park in Kingsport, Tenn. The event was led by Domtar’s CEO, John Williams, and featured a number of local, regional and state officials. “This is an exciting day for the Kingsport mill and for Domtar, and we are glad to celebrate it in the company of many of those who are making this transformation possible,” said Williams. “The kind of collaborative spirit we’ve seen among city, county and state partners here in Northeast Tennessee is what allows successful, long-term business partnerships to flourish.”