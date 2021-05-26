newsbreak-logo
Pierre, SD

Helen H. Easland

Capital Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen H. Easland, 103, of Pierre, SD, passed away May 19, 2021, at Highmore Health Care Center, Highmore, SD. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Congregational Church in Pierre. For those unable to attend the memorial, it will be available for viewing at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com at the top of Helen’s obituary page. There will be a committal of her cremains on June 22, 2021, at 12:30pm at the Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia, MN.

