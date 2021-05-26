newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Broadcom MASTERS International delegates focus their research on COVID-19

By Wendy Li
societyforscience.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn times of great difficulty, challenges can spark the creativity needed for effective solutions. For five of this year’s Broadcom MASTERS International delegates, the COVID-19 pandemic inspired many of them to pursue research that would help combat some of the problems brought on by the public health crisis. Find out more about their projects and fun tidbits they shared about their countries below!

www.societyforscience.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcom Masters#Covid 19#Seoul#United States#Research#Unique Solutions#Carbon Emissions#Software#Styrofoam#Native#Navajo#Hopi#Indonesian#Mexico Climate#Mexican#Twitter#Broadcom Masters#Promising Insights#Effective Solutions#Strategies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Implications of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Real-world Data and Research

Matthew Reynolds, PhD, vice president of real-world evidence at IQVIA, discusses findings of a recent paper with the National Pharmaceutical Council on how COVID-19 affected real-world data and research, as well as implications for future studies. As COVID-19 has led to significant changes in health care utilization and delivery, accounting...
Public Healthindiancountrytoday.com

Leading research project on Indigenous-led responses to COVID-19 presents an international virtual gathering

Kitatipithitamak Mithwayawin Research Education Project. A Virtual International Gathering on Indigenous-led responses to COVID-19 is bringing together Indigenous health-care practitioners, knowledge keepers, artisans, community members, and allies from across the globe on May 20-22, 2021 to learn from one another and share stories of challenges and resiliency of Indigenous peoples as they cope and respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Sciencefordcountyrecord.com

COVID-19 may not insert genetic code into human DNA, research shows

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The virus that causes COVID-19, which scientists refer to as SARS-CoV-2, likely does not integrate its genetic material into the genes of humans, according to a study published in the Journal of Virology. A separate study recently reported the virus's genetic material was found to have...
Collegesvt.edu

Call for applications: COVID-19 Research Accelerator

The Institute for Society, Culture and Environment, Policy Destination Area, and the University Libraries are now accepting applications for the Virginia Tech COVID-19 Data-Driven Research Accelerator, to take place July 12-16, 2021. This free event will provide dedicated time, space, and specialized support for Virginia Tech researchers or teams to network and rapidly move their COVID-19 related projects forward. Applications are open now through June 13th for faculty and graduate students at any phase of the research process. See the full call for applications, apply here, or contact Nathaniel Porter for more information.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

18 recent COVID-19-focused studies

Many recent COVID-19-related studies have focused on patient outcomes and explored more on potential long-term effects. Here are 18 findings from studies published since March 24:. 1. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients treated with remdesivir at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine demonstrated faster clinical improvement than patients who did not receive the drug,...
Bangor, MEBangor Daily News

Northern Light Research Expo goes virtual, focuses on COVID-19 research

BANGOR — Fifteen months after COVID-19 struck Maine, teams are beginning to share their research findings about the infectious disease. The Northern Light Research Expo, presented by the Clinical Research Center at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, will share important research discoveries, and open up discussions about COVID-19 at a virtual expo on Wednesday, May 26.
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

UO researchers share expertise on COVID-19, May 10-14

From the New York Times to the Washington Post, University of Oregon researchers have been at the forefront of media coverage around COVID-19 as journalists seek out experts on the national and world response, reaction and preparation for the virus. Here are some of the stories featuring UO faculty members...
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

QIMR Berghofer researchers create drugs for Covid-19

Researchers from QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Queensland, Australia, have created two new peptide-based drugs to potentially prevent and treat Covid-19. The first drug can be administered before being exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and aid in enhancing the vaccine efficacy while the second drug can potentially hinder the virus spread in cells that are infected.
Sciencetechacute.com

Sano Genetics Conduct Gene-Based Research on COVID-19 Symptoms

As testing and vaccination programs continue worldwide, it is also important to bring to attention the longer-term impact of lockdowns and COVID-19 on people. A recent survey done by the Office of National Statistics showed that one million people in the UK were experiencing prolonged symptoms of the disease such as muscle and joint pain, respiratory problems, and heart palpitations, just to name a few.
Public HealthEurekAlert

COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Vaccination not associated with worsening symptoms or quality of life in patients with persisting symptoms after acute COVID-19 Findings may help those experiencing vaccine hesitancy after infection. A small case series of patients who received one dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine found that vaccination was not associated...
CollegesPosted by
WGAU

UGA research focuses on STEM shortages

A new study by the University of Georgia revealed that more college students change majors within the STEM pipeline than leave the career path of science, technology, engineering and mathematics altogether. Funded by a National Institutes of Health grant and a National Science Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship and done in collaboration...
Canceronclive.com

Research Prevails in NSCLC Despite the Challenges Wrought by COVID-19

Ullas Batra, MBBS, MD, DM, discusses the durability of targeted therapy in advanced NSCLC and the movement of targeted therapy and immunotherapy into earlier stages of disease. Findings from the phase 3 ALEX trial demonstrated the attainability of achieving long-term survival in patients with oncogene-driven advanced non–small cell lung cancer...
Public Healthnewsbrok.com

In-depth Research of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Billiards Tables Marketplace: 2020 International Business Measurement, Enlargement, Percentage, Tendencies, Call for, Most sensible Key Producers and 2025 Forecast Analysis File

Billiards Tables Business 2020 analysis record supplies vital statistics, analytical and comparative knowledge to provide a whole figuring out of the marketplace measurement, proportion, expansion, development, call for, outlook, classification income main points, aggressive state of affairs, trade research, markets forecast, producers, sort, software and Billiards Tables Business evaluate. Get...
TravelNPR

As International Travel Resumes, Here's How Important COVID-19 Testing Will Be

Ezekiel Emanuel, professor at the University of Pennsylvania, addresses the differences between PCR tests and rapid tests when it comes to getting tested before travel. EU ambassadors recommended this week that their countries allow travelers from the U.S. without having to quarantine, so long as there's some kind of COVID passport and testing requirement. As for EU citizens who may be eager to visit the U.S....
Public HealthPhramalive.com

FDA Issues Final Master Protocols Guidance for Covid-19 Drugs and Vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance Monday on master protocols for evaluating prevention and treatment options for COVID-19. The guidance takes effect immediately and will remain in effect throughout the pandemic. The document, COVID-19: Master Protocols Evaluating Drugs and Biological Products for Treatment or Prevention Guidance...
WorldEurekAlert

Canadian researchers studying effectiveness, safety of COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy

The Government of Canada, through its COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF) and Vaccine Surveillance Reference Group (VSRG), is investing approximately $1.3 million for two Canadian research teams to further evaluate vaccine safety and effectiveness in pregnant people. While pregnant or breastfeeding individuals were excluded from the initial mRNA and viral vector COVID-19 clinical trials, recent real-world evidence is showing that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe during pregnancy. Additional research and surveillance of COVID-19 vaccination among pregnant and lactating populations is needed.