Congress & Courts

Republicans propose $2.1 billion in cuts on income taxes; removes some from rolls

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonal income tax rates would be slashed and the corporate tax rate entirely eliminated by 2028 under a proposal rolled out on Tuesday, May 25, by N.C. Senate Republicans. The plan would reduce North Carolina’s flat income tax rate from 5.25% to 4.99%. It would also raise the standard deduction from $21,500 to $25,500 for joint filers, taking about 200,000 of the lowest income North Carolinians entirely off the tax rolls.

Senate Republicans unveil tax cut plan

Senate Republicans want to phase out state corporate taxes and lower personal taxes. We look at the pros and cons of the proposal with Sen. Paul Newton, (R) Cabarrus County, and Sen. Ben Clark, (D) Cumberland County.
GOP proposal cuts taxes for all North Carolinians

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Republicans rolled out a proposal Tuesday that would cut taxes for all North Carolinians. Low-income taxpayers would pay a smaller share of taxes under the plan, and high earners would pay a bigger share. The proposal phases out corporate income tax and sets aside $1 billion of American Rescue Plan Act funds for grants of up to $18,750 for businesses that received a COVID-19-related loans from the state or federal government in the past.
