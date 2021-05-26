newsbreak-logo
Mark your calendars non-California residents: You can go to Disneyland, Disney California Adventure park June 15

By Ameera Butt
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

“Disneyland Resort theme parks to welcome back guests from outside California beginning June 15,” the tweet said. The parks had been reopened to California residents only last month.

Los Angeles, CA
All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
