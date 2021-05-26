Portion North Pea Ridge Road to close for construction, closure expected to last two weeks

The City of Temple announced a portion of North Pea Ridge Road will be closed for approximately two weeks for construction.

The city said in a press release, a portion of North Pea Ridge Road will be closed as a private contractor works to install a new sewer line.

Starting June 2, the road between Prairie View Road and Glade Drive will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Westfield Boulevard.

