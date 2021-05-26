newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temple, TX

Portion North Pea Ridge Road to close for construction, closure expected to last two weeks

By Anissa Connell
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEPxV_0aCMkIA900

The City of Temple announced a portion of North Pea Ridge Road will be closed for approximately two weeks for construction.

The city said in a press release, a portion of North Pea Ridge Road will be closed as a private contractor works to install a new sewer line.

Starting June 2, the road between Prairie View Road and Glade Drive will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Westfield Boulevard.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

1K+
Followers
672
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Temple, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Temple, TX
Traffic
City
Temple, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Road Construction#Road Traffic#Pea Ridge#Prairie View Road#Westfield Boulevard#Glade Drive#Line#North Pea Ridge Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Bell County, TXfox44news.com

Bell County tornado rated EF-0

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County tornado which occurred Sunday morning west of Troy, along Willow Grove Road, has been rated an EF-0 with max winds of 75 mph. This was tweeted by the National Weather Service Fort Worth on Monday:. Several homes along Willow Grove Road, between Moody...
Texas StateKWTX

National Weather Service confirms weekend tornado in Central Texas

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service Monday confirmed an EF-0 tornado formed west of Troy midday Sunday damaging several homes. The tornado, with 75-mph wind speeds, formed around 11:15 a.m. Sunday about five miles west of Troy in the northern Bell County, the weather service said. The tornado...
Temple, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Possible ‘tornado damage’ caused by area storm

The Temple area received about an inch of rain during a Sunday thunderstorm, and by all accounts avoided any notable traffic accidents, high-water crossings or severe wind damage. The National Weather Service is forecasting severe stormy weather and rainfall Monday and throughout the week. At 11:15 a.m. Sunday several homes...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen area under flash flood watch

The Killeen area will kick off the work week under a flash flood watch as wet weather continues to move through Bell County, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch for Bell County is in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. “For the forecast right now, it’s...
Troy, TXfox44news.com

Brief tornado reported in Troy Saturday morning

TROY, Texas – A brief tornado left several homes with minor damages Saturday morning in Bell County. The Emergency Management says the tornado happened in Troy along Willow Grove Rd between Moody Rd and Franklin Rd. Some outbuildings and chicken coops were either damaged or destroyed. City workers could be...