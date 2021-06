South Hill, VA – As COVID-19 rates continue to decline in the region, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is making additional concessions on their inpatient visitation policy. Effective 8:00 a.m., Monday June 14, they will allow up to three visitors at a time in acute care patient rooms. There will be no limitation to the number of visitors per day; however, any visitors more than three must wait outside. This policy applies to Labor and Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum visitation as well. They will restrict visitation in ICU to two at a time for the immediate future. Exceptions to this policy may apply in cases of end-of-life visitation. Visiting hours will remain from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.