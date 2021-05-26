Cancel
Hawaii State

Hawaii lifts outdoor mask mandate, surfing competitions to resume June 1

By Sarah Dewberry
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
Surf competitions can once again resume come June 1 in Hawaii.

Hawaii Governor David Ige announced on Tuesday, stating on Twitter, that the state will lift its ban on ocean sports competitions.

Ige also announced Tuesday that Hawaii was dropping its outdoor mask mandate, which went to immediate effect.

"This is across all islands," Gov. Ige said in a tweet. "I spoke with county mayors, and we agree this is the right next step. We’ve been seeing fewer cases of COVID and have made progress on vaccinations."

But masks are still required to be worn indoors.

“The virus is still circulating in our community, and unvaccinated people are particularly at risk,” said Gov. Ige in a news release . “Until more people are vaccinated, we must continue to take precautions indoors and outdoors in large groups for the safety of our loved ones, neighbors, and communities.”

