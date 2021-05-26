newsbreak-logo
Buffalo, NY

Shark Girl makes return to Canalside after 'heading to the spa' in October 2019

By Anthony Reyes
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3Kxo_0aCMjw4400

Shark Girl has made a return to Canaldside after "heading to the spa" in October 2019.

Albright-Knox made the announcement of the return on social media Wednesday. It was announced in October 2019 that Shark Girl would "be temporarily removed from her location at Canalside Buffalo during the second week of October for some well-deserved pampering in the form of artwork conservation."

In a previous release Albright-Knox said the repair and maintenance would allow Shark Girl to better handle interactions with fans and stand up to harsh Buffalo winters.

Shark Girl was created by artist Casey Riordan in 2013 as part of Albright-Knox's Public Art collection.

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

