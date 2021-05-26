Severe Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Russell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL AND NORTH CENTRAL BARTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov