Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Russell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southeastern Russell County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Dorrance, or 12 miles southwest of Wilson...moving northeast at 15 mph. hail up to the size of nickels...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wilson, Dorrance and Bunker Hill. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov