Barton County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southeastern Russell County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Dorrance, or 12 miles southwest of Wilson...moving northeast at 15 mph. hail up to the size of nickels...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wilson, Dorrance and Bunker Hill. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas.

Flood Warning issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Russell County in central Kansas * Until 200 PM CDT Tuesday. * At 133 PM CDT, Emergency management reported flooding persists along Paradise Creek. This is a continuation of the runoff from yesterday. The water is receding but is still covering roads near Paradise Creek making them impassable. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lucas, Luray, Paradise, Waldo and Wilson Lake.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Claflin, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Claflin around 525 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hoisington. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Little Apple Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in NW Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 23:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR RICE...LINCOLN...ELLSWORTH...RUSSELL AND BARTON COUNTIES At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lucas to 5 miles east of Wilson to Bushton to near Ellinwood, moving east to southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Russell, Lyons, Ellsworth, Hoisington, Sterling, Ellinwood, Wilson, Claflin, Kanopolis, Lincoln, Little River, Chase, Holyrood, Lucas, Gorham, Bushton, Sylvan Grove, Geneseo and Pawnee Rock. This storm has a history of producing damaging winds. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH