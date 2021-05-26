newsbreak-logo
Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax, Loudoun by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Loudoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN LOUDOUN AND NORTHWESTERN FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 736 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oatlands, or near Brambleton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Reston, Leesburg, South Riding, Herndon, Broadlands, Lansdowne, Lowes Island, Brambleton, Dulles International Airport, Ashburn, Sterling, North Potomac, Wolf Trap, Great Falls, Countryside, Arcola, Oatlands, Darnestown, Belmont and Gleedsville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
