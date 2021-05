FT: A late surge propels NYCFC ahead of LAFC as they take a big 2-1 win on the road!. It didn’t look good for a second there. LAFC were the first to strike and seemed the better side once the second half began. City, however, never quit. Jesus Medina delivered the equalizer in the 70th minute. And despite being down a man after Cacha Acevedo was sent off, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi played hero for NYCFC in the dying minutes after tapping in a corner.