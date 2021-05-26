newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, VA

Good Samaritan Names First Chief Philanthropy Officer

theroanokestar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetsy Whitney has been selected as Chief Philanthropy Officer (CPO) for Good Samaritan, the only non-profit, community-based advanced illness/hospice provider serving southwest Virginia. Betsy is the first CPO in the organization’s history. Betsy earned a BA in International Relations from Roanoke College and a Certificate in Fund Raising Management from...

theroanokestar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roanoke College#Chief Development Officer#Fundraising#Cpo#Ba#Indiana University#Good Samaritan#Non Profits#Ceo#Fund Raising Management#Roanoke Valley#Habitat For Humanity#Devotion#Invaluable Skills#Women#Southwest Virginia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
International Relations
News Break
Charities
Related
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Local Office on Aging warning seniors about COVID-related scams

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Office on Aging in Roanoke is warning seniors about scammers trying to offer them the COVID-19 vaccine or stimulus checks in exchange for their personal information. Representatives say crooks commonly ask for medicare and insurance information and instead are advising folks to protect their...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Goodwill hosts Community Career & Resource Fair

(WDBJ) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is connecting people with potential employers and helped families have fun this weekend. Goodwill said it expects hundreds of people participated in its Community Career and Resource Fair Saturday. The organization hosted the event at its jobs campus in conjunction with a Fun...
Bedford, VASmith Mountain Eagle

Children’s Trust in Bedford receives $10K grant

Children’s Trust announced Thursday the Bedford Community Foundation has awarded $10,000 to the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) in Bedford. Due to the CAC and the fully developed MDT serving in the Bedford County community, these partners can now state that through collaboration, Bedford, a previously under-served area, has its own CAC office operational and serving children within the locality.
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

'The right track': Trust House in Roanoke welcomes back homeless veterans, others in need

McDonald Kearney stepped out of a van and into the parking lot of Trust House, holding a backpack full of his belongings. About a month ago, Kearney was living in a mold-infested condominium in North Carolina, dealing with an alcohol addiction and people in his life who had him pointed in the wrong direction. Even so, the Army veteran, 71, said it wasn’t easy to accept that he needed a fresh start.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Roanoke, VAwfirnews.com

Gun Violence Prevention Commission will issue grants

When it was formed over a year ago what is now called the Roanoke City’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission declared its intention to get to the root causes of gun violence in certain neighborhoods. Now the commission has some grant money to give it to help attack that problem, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Veterans raising awareness of toxic water at Camp Lejeune

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of veterans is spreading awareness after they say they were exposed to toxic water at a Marine Corps Base and are not being compensated fairly. If you drove past the Salem VA Medical Center Friday, you may have seen the group of Camp LeJeune Toxic Water Survivors campaigning outside the hospital.
Roanoke, VANews-Virginian

New Roanoke venture aims to turn food scraps into black gold

ROANOKE — Davey Stewards hauls boxes of food waste from the Roanoke Co-op — produce that didn’t sell, or scraps from the kitchen — from the bed of his pickup truck, heaving them onto a mound of dirt. Some might see it simply as garbage, but not Stewards. He’s composting,...
Roanoke, VAroanokeva.gov

Roanoke to Recognize National Public Works Week

The week of May 16–22, 2021, is National Public Works Week. Sponsored by the American Public Works Association/Canadian Public Works Association, this special week invites APWA members to expresses their appreciation for the public works professionals who work for them. That work focuses on infrastructure, facilities, and services that are of vital importance to sustainable and resilient communities, and to the public health, high quality of life, and well-being of citizens. The year 2021 marks the 61st annual National Public Works Week sponsored by AWPA.
Covington, VARoanoke Times

Covington restaurateur Victor Cucci dies

Businessman and philanthropist Victor Cucci of Covington, who arrived in the small mountain community nearly penniless and later founded an Italian restaurant that became a local institution, has died. Cucci died Thursday at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke after a brief hospitalization, according to his obituary and friends. His...
Virginia Statevirginiawestern.edu

Local agriculture leader recognized with Virginia Western’s 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award

ROANOKE – The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announced that Mary Catherine (Kate) Lawrence has received the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award. Lawrence is Botetourt County’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent for the Virginia Cooperative Extension. She took classes at Virginia Western between 2005 and 2008. The Distinguished Alumni...
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

Foy: I’m running to leave no part of Virginia behind

Recently, I took to the debate stage in Bristol to share my vision to move Virginia forward. I shared my plans to create high-paying jobs in every corner of the Commonwealth, invest in our healthcare infrastructure, and expand broadband to 97 percent of Virginians by the end of my term.
Roanoke, VAWSLS

Local Colors Festival is back in-person, celebrating 30 years

On Saturday morning, instead of Elmwood Park, head to River’s Edge Park-North in Roanoke from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for this year’s festival. Local Colors has celebrated international diversity in Roanoke for the last 30 years and this year is no different. You can still enjoy food, displays, kids...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Registration for ‘The Big Run’ 5K now open

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Registration is open for Fleet Feet’s fifth annual Big Run 5K race. The run is set for June 2 at Fallon Park, in honor of Global Running Day. Registration costs $35, which gets you a shirt and race medal. That money will go to Fleet Feet’s...