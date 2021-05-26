newsbreak-logo
Ellis County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Rush County in central Kansas Southeastern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Schoenchen, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Hays, Schoenchen, Liebenthal, Loretta, Pfeifer, Munjor, Antonino and Toulon. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
