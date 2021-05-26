Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Rush County in central Kansas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly due to saturated ground from previous heavy rains as well as the current rain falling. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Crosse, Otis, Bison, Rush Center, Liebenthal, Timken, Loretta, Hargrave, Pfeifer and Shaffer. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 3 HOURS