Smashing Pumpkins Announce 30th Anniversary ‘Gish’ Livestream Celebration

We've been so excited for the August Guns n' Roses show that we haven't even stopped to consider who the opener might be. Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, let the cat out of the bag today and announced that his band Mammoth WVH are headed out on tour with GnR for the 2021 rescheduled pandemic dates. I was with my Mom when we learned the news and both agreed that since we never did get to see Van Halen in concert, we absolutely cannot miss the chance to see Wolfie. We are going to GnR anyway, but we certainly won't be late, now!