The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday announced that it will end its mass vaccination clinics in the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center Thursday, June 10 and will instead begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at the health department at 2550 Annie Glidden Road. No appointment will be necessary for those being vaccinated at the health department. The walk-in clinic at the health department will begin on Tuesday. Anyone who is due for their second shot after Thursday, June 10 can get it at the health department.