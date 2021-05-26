Greenbelt Metro Community Vaccination Center to close after June 1

June 1 will be the last day the Greenbelt Metro Community Vaccination Center is open.

Until then the site will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Memorial Day weekend and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 31 and June 1.

The Greenbelt Metro Station itself however is scheduled to close May 29 through September 6 for construction, therefore the vaccination center will not be accessible by Metro.

Instead, free WMATA shuttle buses, Metrobus, car, taxi, rideshare and the MARC Camden Line are available.

Walk-up vaccinations are allowed or if you prefer, schedule an appointment here .

The vaccines are free. This particular site is offering single dose Johnson & Johnson shots which have been approved for those 18 years and older.

