Greenbelt, MD

Greenbelt Metro Community Vaccination Center to close after June 1

By WMAR STAFF
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIbm9_0aCMjUXq00

June 1 will be the last day the Greenbelt Metro Community Vaccination Center is open.

Until then the site will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Memorial Day weekend and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 31 and June 1.

The Greenbelt Metro Station itself however is scheduled to close May 29 through September 6 for construction, therefore the vaccination center will not be accessible by Metro.

Instead, free WMATA shuttle buses, Metrobus, car, taxi, rideshare and the MARC Camden Line are available.

Walk-up vaccinations are allowed or if you prefer, schedule an appointment here .

The vaccines are free. This particular site is offering single dose Johnson & Johnson shots which have been approved for those 18 years and older.

