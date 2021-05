Trevor Bauer pitched seven scoreless innings, Chris Taylor and DJ Peters each drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 7-0 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Saturday to stretch their winning streak to four games. The Dodgers lost Corey Seager in the process when the 2020 World Series MVP was hit by a pitch in his right hand in the fifth inning and was removed from the game. Bauer (4-2) picked up his first victory in four starts, giving up just two hits with 10 strikeouts.