Howard University will name its College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman

By CNN Wire
southgatv.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTwo decades ago, Chadwick Boseman graduated from Howard University with a degree from the College of Fine Arts. Now, that school will bear his name. Howard University announced Wednesday that its newly reestablished College of Fine Arts will be named for the actor, one of its most famous alumni, as the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

Collegesamerica.gov

Howard University honors Chadwick Boseman’s legacy

Howard University honored alumnus and actor Chadwick Boseman, who died from complications of cancer in August 2020, by naming its College of Fine Arts for him. Boseman, who rose to international fame for playing the title role in the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther, graduated from Howard University in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in directing.