newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The Best Frozen Cocktail Recipes To Try This Summer

By WomanlyLive_Team
Posted by 
Womanly Live
Womanly Live
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there a nicer way to cool down on a hot summer day than a refreshing and tasty cocktail?. I love sitting down on a hot summery afternoon on a terrace after a long day of work, sip on a refreshing drink, and chatting with my girls. If you’d like...

womanlylive.com
Womanly Live

Womanly Live

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Womanly Live is the ultimate online resource for the creative, career-driven woman, a media company focused on making positivity louder. At Womanly Live, we’re dedicated to finding ways to make your life more inventive, beautiful and manageable.

 https://womanlylive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Recipes#Ice Tea#Sugar#Summer Days#Food Drink#Drink Recipes#Prepare Recipes#Pineapple Juice#Lime Juice#Italian#Prosecco#Frozen Daiquiri#Tasty#Flavor#Strawberries#Smoothies#Lime Margarita#Fresh Orange#Rum#Aperol Spritz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Recipes
Country
Brazil
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksholycitysinner.com

Firefly Spirits Shares Cocktail Recipes Ahead of National Moonshine Day

National Moonshine Day is just around the corner on June 5th and Firefly Spirits wanted to share a bit about how moonshine is embedded in their history. The South Carolina-based company currently offers seven different flavors of their Moonshine, from blackberry and peach to strawberry and white lightning. For some,...
Drinkslakeexpo.com

Cheers! Four Drinks You MUST Order Next At Dog Days

The Pain In The Ass is by far one of the most popular drinks at Dog Days, and for good reason. A frozen mix of Rum Runner and Pina Colada, the Pain in the Ass has all the fruity flavor of two drinks in one!. Dog Days’ Bloody Mary is...
Recipesdanberry.com

The Best Recipes for National Mimosa Day

What would brunch be without a mimosa? May 16th is recognized as National Mimosa Day so it's the perfect time to try a twist on this classic brunch beverage! You won't be disappointed in these satisfying and versatile recipes:. strawberry mimosa. Recipe from Mindful Avocado. 1. Add 1/2 cup strawberries...
Food & DrinksPopSugar

Craving Dutch Bros? You Need to Try These 9 TikTok-Approved Drinks

It can't just be us who immediately drives to the closest Dutch Bros every time we get in the car, right? The coffee chain, which has locations across the western U.S., is known for it's buzzy drinks, and figuring out what to order is the first step in satisfying your caffeine cravings. And, leave it to TikTokers to know (and thankfully, share) the best drinks on (and off!) the menu. Complete with summer-themed flavors and espresso-based beverages, these Dutch Bros drinks are delicious enough to make you drool. If you're wondering what to order during your next drive-thru excursion, consider trying one of these tried and true TikTok ideas. Whether you're craving the sweet taste of a Rebel or you're looking for that perfect afternoon pick-me-up, these delectable drink ideas are just what you need.
Recipeskotibeth.com

19 of the Best Zucchini Bread Recipes

19 of the best zucchini bread recipes. If you're wondering how do you make zucchini bread, then check out these amazing recipes from the best bloggers. This has recipes for chocolate chip zucchini bread, traditional zucchini bread, healthy zucchini bread, and lemon zucchini bread. My husband likes to plant about...
Recipeswhiskingwolf.com

The Best Recipe for Lemon Blueberry Pie

Dessert doesn’t get any better than this recipe for Lemon Blueberry Pie. Swirled with scratch-made blueberry sauce, this bright and creamy lemon pie sits atop a buttery shortbread crust. Citrusy and sweet, this pie is a summertime classic. They say you can tell the size of an individual by the...
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Recipes: 3 summer soda slushies

SAN ANTONIO – With names like Root Bexar, Beeville & TexaCola, it’s not hard to see where Southside Craft Soda gets its inspiration. It’s a local craft soda company that uses real juice, pure cane sugar, even locally made honey. Summer is around the corner and if you’re looking for...
Recipesrecipes.net

The Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe

Loaded with some beloved hot sauce flavors, this chicken dip is enriched with cream cheese, blue cheese, and cheddar as well as some buffalo seasoning mix. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Mix cream cheese, sour cream, half a cup of the Cheddar cheese and Seasoning Mix in medium bowl until well blended. Stir in chicken.
Recipestheperksofbeingus.com

Mango Recipes to Make this Summer

If you are looking for Mango recipes, you have come to the right place! The mango season starts in Spring, and lasts thru the fall season. You will find us using mangos in everything from a sushi bowl to a mango cocktail! Well, the mango recipes are just getting started! We joined 8 of our food blogger friends to bring you the most magical mango recipes! You might just call this a MANGO-TANGO PARTY!
Drinkswccq.com

Wine Floats Take Over Just in Time for Summer!

Wine floats are taking over the country. Recipes for the boozy treat are making their way around the Internet and people are going nuts. The treat is exactly what it sounds like: an ice cream float with wine instead of soda. You can even top them off with whipped cream and fruit. You can use white wine, red wine or even sangria and mix it with any flavor ice cream or sorbet.
Recipesthemanual.com

The 3 Best Scotch Breakfast Cocktail Recipes to Kickstart Your Morning

When you think of breakfast cocktails, you probably think of light, spritzy classics such as the mimosa, Bellini, or even the bloody mary. We love these traditional breakfast staples, but right now, we’ve been complementing our breakfast with an unconventional spirit — scotch. While scotch is an odd beverage to drink in the morning, mixing it in a cocktail with the right ingredients makes the smoky whisky a fine pair to pancakes and eggs. That said, here are three energizing scotch breakfast cocktail recipes you can try at home to supercharge your mornings in 2021.
Recipesdownshiftology.com

25+ Best Memorial Day Recipes

It’s time to kick off summer with the best Memorial Day recipes! You’ll find tons of grilled favorites, crowd-pleasing side dishes, and sweet treats brimming with fresh fruits. As a SoCal native, Memorial weekend is one of my favorites. It officially marks the beginning of summer, which means grilling season...
Recipesscrambledchefs.com

The Best Homemade Blender Salsa Recipe

Have you ever made your own homemade salsa? If not, you are going to love this easy blender salsa recipe. It's delicious, easy to make, and perfect for that last-minute party or dinner when you don't have salsa on hand. I love that this is easy to customize with more or less heat if needed. If you have hesitated to make your own before, this is the recipe to try.
RecipesPosted by
RocketCityMom

Be A Summer Potluck Rockstar With These Recipes!

Are you one those people that offers to bring the chips, sodas or paper plates to Summer parties? I used to be too! Over the years I have broken out of my potluck ‘shell’ and found several tried and TRUE recipes that are sure to be the hit of any Summertime party!
New York City, NYthemanual.com

4 Inventive Spritz Cocktail Recipes That Don’t Use Aperol

There’s a good reason why the Aperol spritz is one of the most popular warm-weather cocktails: Its light, refreshing mix of Aperol, soda water, and prosecco is balanced, effervescent, and low in alcohol, so you can drink a few and not feel too tipsy. And while we love Aperol, sometimes we’re craving something besides the orangey, bittersweet amaro.
Drinksfoodieexplorers.co.uk

A “made to mix” whisky from Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie has released new single malt Scotch whisky specially made for mixing. This is a luscious whisky with a variety of flavours, from pear, vanilla and honeysuckle to orange sherbet and chocolate fudge. Created from a combination of whisky aged in bourbon casks, and some finished in new char oak casks, its sweet and rich taste.
Recipesmomblogsociety.com

Are You a Plantain Lover? 5 Best Plantain Recipes You Have to Try

Are you tired of running out of healthy breakfast ideas to feed the little ones? Who knew planning and making meals could be so tedious?. There are shortcuts though, and these are some delicious ones. Gathered here are some of the best plantain recipes you can find on the web....
Food & DrinksSimply Recipes

Best Online Cocktail Making Classes

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Time was, you’d have to work your way up from barback to bartender in a high-class establishment, or just pour...
Recipescamillestyles.com

I Tried 5 of the Internet’s Best Blueberry Muffin Recipes—This Is the One I’ll Make Again

This might be the most contentious edition of the bake-off yet. (See previously: pumpkin bread bake-off, ginger molasses cookie bake-off, and dark chocolate taste-off). I love a blueberry muffin. The simplicity and flavor are hard to beat and believe me, I love that we can basically call cake “breakfast,” and get away with it. I mean, it does have fruit in it, and those bursting blueberries are such a favorite. So, naturally, I wanted to find out the best blueberry muffin recipe on the internet.