Champlin Park baseball is off to a hot start with an 8-1 record, and the Rebels are now ranked ninth in Class 4A. Wins over Blaine and Park Center on April 29 and 30 showed off both the pitching staff and the bats. And this comes after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the summer baseball season was truncated for both Senior Legion and youth teams.