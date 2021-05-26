NFL, Senior Bowl partner for inaugural HBCU combine

The Kansas City Chiefs were on top of the world in 2019, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers refused to let them take home a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy, posting a 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV in February. Despite that sound defeat, the Chiefs are still the +525 favorites at William Hill Sportsbook in the latest Super Bowl 56 odds. The Buccaneers are next at +650, while the Buffalo Bills are at +1300 in the current 2022 Super Bowl odds.