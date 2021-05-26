newsbreak-logo
NFL, Senior Bowl partner for inaugural HBCU combine

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL is partnering with the Senior Bowl to hold a pre-draft combine for top prospects from Historically Black Colleges and Universities next January. The inaugural HBCU combine, scheduled for Jan. 28-29 in 2022 in Mobile, Ala., will be similar to the NFL combine and include interviews as well as on-field and medical evaluations. Select players from four HBCU conferences — Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) — and other HBCU institutions will be invited to participate.

www.nationalfootballpost.com
