Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG have announced the award-winning MMOARPG Lost Ark will be available on PC towards the end of 2021. Players will be able to sign up here to learn more about the game and its upcoming beta, arriving later this summer. The game is a free-to-play MMORPG currently only available in Korea, Japan, and Russia. In it, players explore the vast and diverse world of Arkesia on a quest to find the fabled Lost Ark. It features 15 distinct hero classes, offering rich combat with unique combinations of adaptive skill sets.