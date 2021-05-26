New interpretation of debt cancellation proposed for federal accounting

The Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board is looking for input on a proposed interpretation of the federal financial accounting standards for debt cancellation. The proposed interpretation would clarify that debt cancellation is a nonexchange activity that should be reported on the statement of changes in net position, or SCNP. It would also clarify that Paragraph 313 of the existing standard, Statement of Federal Financial Accounting Standards 7, should not be interpreted to require that a particular line item “gain” or “loss” be displayed on the SCNP.