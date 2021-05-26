Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

New interpretation of debt cancellation proposed for federal accounting

By Michael Cohn
accountingtoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board is looking for input on a proposed interpretation of the federal financial accounting standards for debt cancellation. The proposed interpretation would clarify that debt cancellation is a nonexchange activity that should be reported on the statement of changes in net position, or SCNP. It would also clarify that Paragraph 313 of the existing standard, Statement of Federal Financial Accounting Standards 7, should not be interpreted to require that a particular line item “gain” or “loss” be displayed on the SCNP.

www.accountingtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Debt#Financial Accounting#Government Debt#Accounting Standards#Financial Reporting#Federal Agencies#Scnp#Democrats#Cnbc#Sffas 7#Pdf#Debt Cancellation#Budgetary Accounting#Proprietary Accounting#Student Debt Forgiveness#Legislation#Clarification#Guidance#Consistent Reporting#Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Rome, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Biden tax proposals analyzed by Rome financial advisors

It seems a pretty safe bet that the Biden administration will seek to raise taxes on those who are earning more than $400,000 annually. A trio of local financial advisors offered insight Thursday into the administration's tax proposals during the first in-person meeting of the Rome Rotary Club in more than a year.
Income TaxTax Foundation

Some Corporations Pay Zero Federal Income Taxes—and That Is Not a Problem

President Biden has privately pitched dropping his proposed 28 percent corporate tax rate from an infrastructure package and funding it through his proposed minimum tax on corporate book income. However, the proposal for a minimum book tax misunderstands the important reasons why a corporation may not owe federal tax liability in a given year.
Income TaxTax Foundation

Biden Proposals Would Significantly Expand Benefits Administered Through the Tax Code

President Biden’s newly released budget and the Treasury Department’s “Green Book” of revenue proposals outlines a vision of more spending administered through the tax code. The proposals have revived the debate over the proper role of spending in the tax code, and relies on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to further expand beyond its revenue collection mission to administer a variety of social benefits.
aicpa.org

AICPA Expresses Support for Disaster Tax Filing Relief Bill

Washington, D.C. (June 2, 2021) – The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) has expressed strong support for the bipartisan Filing Relief for Natural Disasters Act introduced by Representatives Judy Chu (D-CA) and John Katko (R-NY). This bill would extend the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) authority to grant tax filing relief following state-declared disasters and states of emergency. The legislation also expands the mandatory federal filing extension from 60 days to 120 days, which provides taxpayers with additional time to file their taxes following a disaster.
Economynationallawforum.com

IRS Guidance Clarifies “Involuntary Termination” for the COBRA Subsidy

In Notice 2021-31, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provides broad guidance in a question-and-answer format on the application of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) regarding premium assistance under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 (COBRA) continuation coverage provisions. Perhaps most critical for group health plan administrators and insurers, the IRS has defined and illustrated the use of the term “involuntary termination of employment,” which is the primary trigger (the other is a reduction in hours) for premium assistance obligations under the ARP.
Politicsaccountingtoday.com

GASB proposes to ease requirements for accounting changes, error corrections

The Governmental Accounting Standards Board issued a proposal Tuesday to improve the accounting and financial reporting requirements for accounting changes and error corrections at state and local governments. The exposure draft, "Accounting Changes and Error Corrections," offers a set of proposed improvements to the guidance for accounting changes and error...
Advocacyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Climate change executive order could impact federal employees’ TSP accounts

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. The General Services Administration would become the landlord for more than just federal agencies if a new bill...
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Education Dept. Will Use Lengthy Process to Restore Student-Debt Accountability

The gainful-employment regulation, which seeks to hold colleges accountable for their students’ earnings compared with their students’ loan debt, will go through the federal rule-making process, again, more than a decade after it was first proposed. Under President Donald J. Trump, the education secretary, Betsy DeVos, repealed the regulation —...
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Democrats unveil $30bn bill to cancel water debts and bail out utility firms

Legislation to cancel utility debts for millions of low-income households and bail out struggling utility companies is to be introduced in the US Senate on Thursday. Jeff Merkley, a Democratic senator from Oregon, will propose a $30bn low-interest loans program for electric, water and sewage and broadband providers as part of the Maintaining Access to Essential Services During the Covid Emergency Act of 2021.
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

IRS chief says agency is close to clearing backlog of 2019 tax returns

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig on Wednesday estimated the agency would be able to clear its backlog of 2019 tax returns within 60 days. During a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing, Rettig said that there are 335,000 tax returns that were filed last year that the agency still has to work through. That backlog has declined since the beginning of the year, when the agency had to get through about 7 million returns.
Personal Financeaccountingtoday.com

TCJA int'l tax rules proved onerous for multinationals

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 included international tax provisions whose rules turned out to be burdensome for multinational companies, even though they saved through lower tax rates. A report issued Friday by the Government Accountability Office found the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department didn’t do...
Personal Financeaba.com

ABA Flags Several Priority Issues in Need of IRS Guidance

The American Bankers Association last week submitted recommendations to the Internal Revenue Service on tax issues that are in need of interpretive guidance for the upcoming fiscal year. The IRS and Treasury solicit suggestions at least once a year, and publish a listing of priority guidance that reflects taxpayer input.