Jackson, NJ

Jackson Senior Care Facility Named One Of Best In State

By Bob Vosseller
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0JQw_0aCMimNP00
Staff members of Bartley Healthcare based in Jackson Township were pleased to learn for the second year in a row, they were named by U.S. News as one of the Best Nursing Homes in the state. (Photo courtesy Bartley Healthcare)

JACKSON – A health facility in the township has received high marks from U.S. News recently.

Bartley Healthcare is one of the Best Nursing Homes in New Jersey for 2020-21 according to U.S. News for the second year in a row.

Many factors contribute to this honor such as Bartley Healthcare remaining to be the only nursing facility in Jackson with a 5-star rating.

Several factors are involved in U.S. News taking into consideration a determination of which nursing homes are the “Best.”

U.S. News looks at the rate of substantial complaints, flu and pneumonia vaccines, use of antipsychotic drugs, hospitalizations, amount of pressure ulcers, patient-centered rehab therapy, and many other care related factors.

A representative of Bartley Healthcare said all of their staff are very proud to know that all of their hard work and integrity resulted in such an honorable recognition. Bartley Healthcare prides itself in delivering excellent care and will continue to do so in future years to come.

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
