Make Your Own Ice Cream Sandwiches With This Kitchen Accessory

I honestly do not recall the last time that I went to an ice cream shop and ordered vanilla ice cream. Usually, I go for something with chocolate, Cookies and Cream being my all time favorite. I also opt for something cinnamony (like my Cinnamon Stick Ice Cream) or even fruity. But vanilla? Not so much. That’s why I developed this Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe. It is super duper filled with vanilla, custard based so it is rich and creamy, and downright delish. This is the vanilla ice cream you want a bowl of as is or to plop on a warm pie or a sensible piece of cake. Oh and let’s not forget the ice cream sandwiches! I have been enjoying this vanilla ice cream in between two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies almost daily for the last week.