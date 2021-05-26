Make Your Own Ice Cream Sandwiches With This Kitchen Accessory
A sweet confection that combines two beloved foods, the ice cream sandwich is a nostalgic treat that conjures up memories of summer and childhood. Typically, they consist of ice cream packed between two pieces of cookie, biscuit, or cake acting as the "bread" of the sandwich. And while the most popular version is vanilla or Neapolitan ice cream between two chocolate cookies, there are countless combinations floating around on store shelves. And now, your imagination can be in complete control with the Chef'n Sweet Spot Ice Cream Sandwich Maker.