EPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students
EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools is taking steps to help its student population become vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department is sponsoring a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic at Edwardsburg High School, 69358 Section St., Edwardsburg. The first doses will be administered from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 in the cafeteria. The second dose will be administered from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 in the same location.leaderpub.com