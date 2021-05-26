newsbreak-logo
Edwardsburg, MI

EPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

By Staff Report
Niles Daily Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools is taking steps to help its student population become vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department is sponsoring a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic at Edwardsburg High School, 69358 Section St., Edwardsburg. The first doses will be administered from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 in the cafeteria. The second dose will be administered from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 in the same location.

leaderpub.com
