The second of a pair of tax-reform measures that Democrats hope will close loopholes and generate $400 million in revenues on Tuesday passed in the House on a party-line vote. “We have a carefully tailored package here to ensure that we are asking everyone to pay their fair share,” said Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, who is serving as the bill’s prime sponsor along with Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora. “This is something that you can all feel good about, you can feel proud of. We are bringing fairness to our tax code.”