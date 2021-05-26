Disneyland to welcome out of state guests starting on June 15th
As a non-California resident, I am super excited to share with all of you that Disneyland will soon be open to guests that do not live in California! When Disneyland and Disney California Adventure opened April 30, the parks were only allowing California residents in. Now, when California fully opens on June 15, all guests will be welcome to visit Disneyland!