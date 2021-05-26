newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Mayor Lightfoot Introduces Roots Development Ordinance

Posted by 
Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois
 3 days ago

Proposed development would bring 50 new multifamily units to Albany Park

A new multifamily development would be built through an ordinance introduced to City Council today by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

The newly constructed Metropolitan Apartments would include 50 multifamily units, 42 of which would be deemed affordable for families earning between 30 and 60% of the area median income (AMI). The other eight units would be for market-rate renters. The ordinance would authorize reservation of up to $990,000 in donation tax credits (IAHTCs), issuance of up to $2,500,000 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance; and issuance of up to $1,390,000 in 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). The ordinance will also designate ROOTS Development, LLC, one of its affiliates, or an acceptable entity as a developer.

To support the multifamily units, the ground floor commercial will be dedicated to a notfor-profit daycare center.

# # #

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

25
Followers
220
Post
561
Views
ABOUT

Chicago or the Combined Statistical Area (almost 10 million residents), often called Chicagoland. It constitutes the third most populous urban area in the United States after New York City and Los Angeles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albany Park#Housing Development#Commercial Development#Tax Increment Financing#Corporation Tax#Metropolitan Apartments#Roots Development Llc#Notfor#Tif#Proposed Development#Mayor#City Council Today#Developer#Market Rate Renters#Roots#Issuance#Donation Tax Credits#Reservation#Affiliates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Derby Destination Development plat approved

The Derby City Council took the final step to pave the way for additional STAR bond project construction at its May 25 meeting, approving the final plat for the Derby Destination Development second addition. Encompassing 4.9 acres, the replatting created one larger lot for the rock-climbing gym and outdoor BMX...
Algona, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Residential property code on Algona council's radar

ALGONA—City council members have begun their review of a proposed property and maintenance code for all housing in Algona. The proposal was discussed during a work session Monday, May 17, at City Hall. The document states: “The provisions of this code shall apply to all existing residential and nonresidential structures...
Politicsalaskareporter.com

Homer City Council introduces budget, election ordinances

A new ordinance sponsored by council members Heath Smith and Storm Hansen-Cavasos would change how city council members are elected. The ordinance was introduced Monday night at the Homer City Council regular meeting, and several community members showed support of the ordinance by calling into the Zoom meeting. Ordinance 21-29,...
PoliticsPosted by
Chicago, Illinois

Property Tax Incentive Would Support 1,000-Job Call Center

The adaptive re-use of a vacant Chatham department store as a 1,000-job Discover customer care center would be made possible by a property tax incentive introduced to City Council today by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. The Class 7(b) property tax incentive would support DL3 Chatham LLC’s acquisition and renovation of...
SciencePosted by
Chicago, Illinois

Neighborhood Opportunity Fund Grant Will Enable New City Design Company Expansion

A New City design studio will double the size of its design and production space through a $1.67 million Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grant approved by City Council today. Bridgewater Studios and South Oakley Ventures LLCs will use the grant to rehabilitate a 50,000-square-foot building at 4834 S. Oakley Ave. for offices and fabrication space. The approximately $2.85 million project will include timber truss repairs, asbestos removal, tuck pointing, window replacement, HVAC upgrades, landscaping, and fence repair.
Politicsairdrietoday.com

City council presented with final draft of CMRB Growth and Servicing Plans

During a regular meeting May 17, Airdrie City council was presented with the final draft of the Calgary Metropolitan Region Board (CMRB) Growth and Servicing Plans. Since 2018, elected officials from 10 municipalities in the Calgary area have been putting together a regional growth plan to guide future development in the region, with the objective of accommodating a projected influx of up to a million more residents in the coming years. The CMRB includes the municipalities of Calgary, Airdrie, Chestermere, Cochrane, Strathmore, High River and Okotoks, as well as rural partners Foothills County, Rocky View County and Wheatland County.
Chicago, ILChicago Defender

Mayor Lightfoot Announces Chi Biz Strong Initiative to Jumpstart Recovery for Chicago’s Businesses, Workers and Consumers.

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot will join Commissioner of the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Rosa Escareno along with business and worker groups to introduce the Chi Biz Strong Initiative. A package of ordinances that are being introduced to City Council today, Chi Biz Strong will provide much needed financial relief to thousands of businesses, cut red tape across numerous City processes and deliver new protections for workers and consumers—to both jumpstart Chicago’s recovery, and address barriers to equitable economic growth that pre-date the pandemic. The Chi Biz Strong Initiative is being introduced with the broad support of businesses, workers, and advocacy groups following extensive engagement with stakeholders and Aldermanic Working Groups.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago, Illinois

Mayor Lightfoot Announces Comprehensive Plan to Honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced the City’s comprehensive plan to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable—the first permanent non-indigenous settler of Chicago— and his wife Kitihawa’s legacy to the founding of Chicago. Through this plan, a private developer will invest $10 million, and the City will invest $30 million for the full development of DuSable Park, commissioning of new public art projects, and programming to create the DuSable Riverwalk, as well as the establishment of the annual “DuSable Festival.”
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Winston–Salem, North Carolina

Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Proposed Budget

City Manager Lee Garrity has recommended to Mayor Allen Joines and the City Council a $530.9 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which begins July 1. The FY 2021-2022 proposed budget is available for review on the Budget home page. Citizens are encouraged to comment on the proposals. A link to the comment form is found on the Budget home page.
PoliticsPosted by
Audacy

Lightfoot's plan for civilian oversight of CPD has competition

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Critics of Mayor Lightfoot and even some aldermen who often are allies of hers side appear to be lining up against her proposal for a civilian police oversight panel. North Side Ald. Harry Osterman, who has worked with Lightfoot on issues like affordable housing, is supporting a...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Mayor Lightfoot sued for decision to only give interviews to journalists of color

CHICAGO — A conservative news outlet is suing Mayor Lori Lightfoot over her decision to grant interviews with only reporters of color for her two-year anniversary. The Daily Caller News Foundation and Reporter Thomas Catenacci, who is white, filed the lawsuit in federal court that alleges Lightfoot violated their free speech and civil rights outlined in the First and Fourteenth amendments. Catenacci calls the move “blatantly discriminatory.”
Portsmouth, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

City Manager Presents Portsmouth’s Re-opening Plan

Portsmouth City Manager Angel L. Jones announced a projected reopening schedule for city facilities which she presented to the Portsmouth City Council. The re-opening schedule remains subject to change should the Governor modify any of the Executive Orders issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some city facilities including the recreation centers and the Portsmouth Welcome Center are already opened. Facilities that have children under 12 as regular indoor visitors, such as the Children’s Museum of Virginia, will have individualized reopening plans, as necessary.
Chicago, ILPantagraph

Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes help for Chicago businesses

Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced a package of measures on Wednesday aimed at helping Chicago businesses, including extending a cap on third-party delivery fees and $10 million in grants for those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Lightfoot’s proposals, which will need to be approved by City Council in the coming weeks,...
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

Council condemns property, owner vows appeal

A house that got a reprieve from condemnation saw that reprieve end this week. At its May 24 meeting, the Paragould City Council voted to condemn a house at 210 S. Seventh Ave. over the objections of one of the house’s owners. The council had originally tabled the condemnation until...