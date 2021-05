In this edition of the hotstove, we share our Stanley Cup predictions. I’m going with the Colorado Avalanche over the Toronto Maple Leafs in 6. I think the Avs are the best team in hockey; by a lot. If healthy, I don’t see anybody taking them out. Their top line is absolute dynamite and they have so much speed and skill throughout their entire forward lineup. They also have, for my money, the best and most mobile six-man defense unit in the league. They get the puck up to the forwards so quickly/effectively and they’re always up in the rush to create extra layers of offense. It’s nearly impossible to defend. Everyone always points to their goaltending as an issue but a quick glance at Phillip Grubauer’s numbers should erase that. He’s rock solid; he just needs to stay healthy.