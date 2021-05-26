Henry County athletes, coaches earn Positive Athlete Georgia regional awards
Positive Athlete Georgia announced its 2020-21 South Atlanta Regional winners Tuesday, and Ola earned one of the top awards. Ola was named Most Positive School by the organization, which recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.www.henryherald.com