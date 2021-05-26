newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Henry County athletes, coaches earn Positive Athlete Georgia regional awards

By From Staff Reports
Henry County Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePositive Athlete Georgia announced its 2020-21 South Atlanta Regional winners Tuesday, and Ola earned one of the top awards. Ola was named Most Positive School by the organization, which recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.

www.henryherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Sports
Henry County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Stockbridge, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving#Coaching#South Atlanta Regional#Most Positive School#Luella Adapted#Woodland Boys#Union Grove Girls#Ola Girls#Strong Rock Christian#Skyelar Speck#Positive Athlete Georgia#Positive Athlete Awards#Athletes#Hampton Girls Basketball#Stockbridge Gymnastics#Baseball#Schools#Tyrus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Henry County, GAHenry County Daily Herald

Five Henry County athletes win state track and field championships

Five Henry County track and field athletes combined to win six individual state championships over the weekend at the state meets. Eagle’s Landing Christian sophomore D.J. Chester accounted for two titles by himself, sweeping the Class A Private throwing events in the competition at McEachern. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder, a linemen on the Chargers’ powerhouse football team, won the discus at 146 feet, 6 inches and took the shot put title with a throw of 47-3 1/4.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

WATCH: Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to Kentucky over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among offers and interest from several other programs. “Ultimately, after long conversation and deep, deep analyzation of every program, I’m going to commit to the University of Kentucky and play under Coach Cal,” Wheeler told Jeff Goodman on the.
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Macon, GAmercer.edu

Grandmother to receive bachelor’s degree from Mercer at age 73

Just five days after turning 73, Beverly Kelley will receive her college degree. On May 16, Kelley will receive a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies, with a concentration in leadership and communication, during a commencement ceremony for Mercer University’s College of Professional Advancement in Atlanta. And she’s not done...
Henry County, GAhenrycountytimes.com

Henry student finalists for Governor Honor Program announced

The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement has announced the finalists for this year’s Governor’s Honor Program, and several students from Henry County Schools have been notified of their selection to the prestigious summer program. Each year, over 3,000 students from across the state are nominated for the chance to participate...
Henry County, GAhenrycountytimes.com

STAR Students, Teachers announced for Henry County

Tyler Cook and Emily Mai have been named the STAR Student winners for Henry County in a recent announcement by the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, the local host for the academic award. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual ceremony held at Eagle’s Landing Country Club was suspended this year....
Henry County, GAHenry County Daily Herald

Henry County softball alums help Gordon College to conference title

Henry County softball products played key roles as Gordon State softball won the first Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association regular season title in program history. Ola grads Taylor McClendon and Abby Foster, Union Grove grads Camden Steele and Jordyn Dobson and Locust Grove grad Chandler Mitchell have contributed for the Highlanders, who take a 32-11 record into next week’s GCAA Tournament.