Sen. Durbin co-sponsors bill to combat lead poisoning in children living in federally-assisted housing

(Radio Iowa) – State Auditor Rob Sand is investigation potential overpayments the Scott County Auditor approved for election workers. Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz (MORE-its) approved increasing pay for workers in the June, 2020 Primary Election to 15-dollars an hour. State Auditor Rob Sand says that may have been a misuse of federal Help America Vote funds made available to Iowa counties by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office. Moritz made the pay decision on her own, without approval from the Scott County Board of Supervisors.