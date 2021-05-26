newsbreak-logo
Scott County, IA

Sen. Durbin co-sponsors bill to combat lead poisoning in children living in federally-assisted housing

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. (KWQC) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D-Ill.) and U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) have introduced a bill that would better protect children living in government-assisted housing. The Lead-Safe Housing for Kids Act of 2021 would require the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to update its lead poisoning prevention measures to ensure that families and children are protected from lead poisoning.

