Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tribune Publishing offering buyouts to newsroom employees, two days after purchase by hedge fund Alden

By Robert Channick
Daily Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days after hedge fund Alden Global Capital completed its $633 million acquisition of Tribune Publishing, the new owners of the Chicago-based newspaper chain are offering newsroom employees a buyout. The voluntary separation plan was sent Wednesday to nonunion newsroom employees at the Chicago Tribune and other Tribune Publishing newspapers....

www.dailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Buyouts#News Corporation#Company President#Local News#Alden Global Capital#The Chicago Tribune Guild#Medianews Group#The Denver Post#Mercury News#Pioneer Press#The Baltimore Sun#The Hartford Courant#The New York Daily News#The Capital Gazette#The Daily Press#The Virginian Pilot#Pew Research#Gannett#Union Newsroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Chicago, ILillinois.edu

What does the Chicago Tribune sale mean for the future of newsrooms?

On May 21, Tribune Publishing Co. confirmed that its shareholders approved a buyout offer by Alden Global Capital LLC. The vote gives Alden – an entity with a reputation for aggressive cost-cutting – control over the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun and the New York Daily News, along with a smattering of smaller papers. The $633 million deal adds nine more to the approximately 200 newspapers Alden has commandeered since its founding in 2007. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign journalism professor Brant Houston, the Knight Chair in Investigative and Enterprise Reporting at Illinois, spoke with News Bureau editor Lois Yoksoulian about the recent transaction.
New York City, NYNew York Post

CEO of Tribune Publishing fired in wake of Alden takeover

The chief executive of Tribune Publishing, owner of the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News, has been fired in the wake of the takeover by cost-slashing hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Terry Jimenez, with 20 years experience in publishing, was moved up to CEO from CFO in February 2020....
Businessmediapost.com

Tribune Publishing Sale To Alden Is Completed

It’s all over but the crying. Despite statements that it would not happen until late June, Alden Global Capital has completed its $633 million purchase of Tribune Publishing. And that prospect did not daunt Chicago Tribune reporter Robert Channick from responsibly reporting the development, based on forms filed with the...
Businesswrkf.org

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company have been sold. That includes the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other metro newspapers up and down the East Coast. The new owner is Alden Capital, a hedge fund company that has slashed newsrooms at the hundred daily newspapers that it already owns. A rival bid fell short, in large part 'cause no one came forward who wanted to save the Chicago Tribune. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us.
Hartford, CTHartford Business

Tribune shareholders approve Alden buyout of Hartford Courant, other U.S. newspapers

The Hartford Courant, Connecticut’s largest daily newspaper, is headed toward new ownership. According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, investors in Tribune Publishing Co., which owns the Courant and several other highly visible U.S. publications, voted Friday morning to approve the company’s sale to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund that has become notorious for buying up financially distressed newspapers and then aggressively cutting costs, including staff.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Hedge fund Alden’s bid to buy Chicago Tribune, other papers approved by Tribune Publishing shareholders

Tribune Publishing shareholders voted Friday to approve hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of the Chicago-based newspaper chain. The deal, which Tribune Publishing said is expected to close by Tuesday, will take the company private and add the Chicago Tribune and other major dailies to the Alden portfolio, making the New York-based hedge fund the second-largest newspaper owner in the U.S. behind Gannett.
BusinessNPR

'Vulture' Fund Alden Global, Known For Slashing Newsrooms, Buys Tribune Papers

The New York-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital – known for slashing its newspapers' budgets to extract escalated profits – won shareholder approval Friday for its $633 million bid to acquire the Tribune Publishing newspaper chain. The purchase represents the culmination of Alden's years-long drive to take over the company...
Businessswfinstitute.org

Hedge Fund to Get Tribune Publishing Company

Hedge fund Alden Global Capital is a major investor in U.S. newspapers, owning roughly 200 newspapers. Alden Global is poised to purchasing Tribune Publishing Company, which runs papers such as The Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and The New York Daily News. Alden Global Capital is known for its employee cost-cutting activities. The Tribune sale is valued at roughly US$ 630 million. Tribune Publishing shareholders agreed for the company to be sold to Alden Global. Maryland hotel executive Stewart Bainum had planned to buy The Baltimore Sun. A rival bid never came to fruition.
EconomyBoston Globe

Shareholders OK sale of Tribune newspapers to hedge fund

Tribune Publishing, owner of some of the biggest metropolitan newspapers in the United States, is poised to be acquired by a hedge fund with a reputation for slashing costs and cutting jobs, after the company’s shareholders voted to approve the deal. Shareholders of Tribune, whose titles include The Chicago Tribune,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A hedge fund is taking over the Tribune papers

Shareholders for Tribune Publishing approved a $630 million takeover bid by NYC-based hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, known for expanding profits by slashing newsrooms. The unions representing several Tribune newspapers including the Baltimore Sun, Chicago Tribune and Hartford Courant, opposed the deal sparking concerns over the future of local papers. NPR’s David Folkenflik joins.
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

Media Maneuvers: Alden Global Capital Officially Bags Tribune Publishing

Alden Global Capital’s bid to acquire Tribune Publishing has been successful. Tribune shareholders approved the deal, which is valued at $630 million, on Friday. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who, in addition to owning the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union Tribune controls 24 percent of Tribune’s stock, abstained from voting on the transaction. Alden, which currently owns such papers as the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News through its Digital First Media chain, already owned one-third of Tribune. The company is known for aggressive cost-cutting measures at its papers. The deal has been opposed by many Tribune employees as well as outside observers, but the search for an alternate buyer failed. “The purchase of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our focus on getting publications to a place where they can operate sustainably over the long term,” said Alden president Heath Freeman in a statement.