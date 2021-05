The short six-game Monday slate was just reduced to five with the postponement of the Padres – Rockies game on a snowy May 10 in Colorado. Taking the top game for offense off the board is going to throw the entire slate into flux as MLB DFS players scramble for new bats to roster. This should leave an already thin pitching slate taxed in interesting ways, creating some interesting angles from which to attack the slate. Tracking the day’s best pitchers will be key, as will monitoring the public ownership distributions on stacks via the Top Stacks Tool. Let’s get into the MLB DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel, as well as some home run candidates for Monday.