The Los Angeles Rams' draft house has some sparse decor, but one piece in particular got people talking Friday. It was a framed portrait of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Just before the Rams made their first pick of the NFL Draft in the second round, ESPN cut away to the Rams' draft house in Malibu, Calif. Head Coach Sean McVay, wearing a mask, was seen on the phone. The room had plenty of Rams gear -- a chair and pillows were adorned with the Rams logo.