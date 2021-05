Before Trey Lance has even started rookie minicamp in the NFL, fans are already calling for him to be the starting quarterback. I am one of those fans. However, the people with more restraint are pointing to a recent situation involving a former 49ers quarterback of the future as evidence that waiting is the best option. That situation, of course, is Patrick Mahomes sitting behind Alex Smith in Kansas City before chucking 50 touchdown passes in year two. But how similar are the two situations, really? Niner Nate and Leo Luna dove into that idea and more in today’s Niner Nate-tion Podcast.