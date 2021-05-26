View more in
VTDigger
Montpelier, VT
ABOUT
VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.http://vtdigger.org/
Music|Watertown News
Violinist to Perform, Share Her Story During Online Event Hosted by Revels
Revels’ Musical Connections series continues with Beth Bahia Cohen: A Life Story Through Strings, this Sunday, May 23, at 5 p.m., free on Facebook Live!. Explore musical traditions from around the world with the #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections series of FREE intimate salon-style performances and companion podcasts, produced in collaboration with the Mass Cultural Council. The series includes virtual 45-minute salon-style performances with a variety of musical tradition bearers hosted on Facebook Live and followed by a companion podcast produced in collaboration with the Mass Cultural Council and hosted by the MCC’s Folk Arts & Heritage Program Manager, Maggie Holtzberg.
Atlanta, GA|Posted byWSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Fox theatre to host free vaccine event with live music, prizes
ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre is hosting a special vaccine event featuring live music and prize giveaways next month. The free event is June 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is free for the first 50 patrons in the yellow light next to the theatre. [SPECIAL SECTION: COVID-19...
Entertainment|creativeloafing.com
Live Storytelling
The Wren’s NestThe historic home of Joel Chandler Harris, and the birthplace of the American illustrated storybookis pleased to announce its return to regular operations beginning Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT with a special live storytelling session and the introduction of new Wren’s Nest House Tours. Weekly...
Corning, CA|Red Bluff Daily News
Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians hosting living painting event in Corning
CORNING — The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians will bring together professional artists on Saturday to live paint two mural projects that pay homage to the Tribe’s legacy and culture. The first mural, located at 1120 Solano St., will honor the legacy and culture of the first people of this...
Kerrville, TX|hccommunityjournal.com
Local author to host book-signing event May 22
Jane Johnson Buck, of Kerrville, will hold a book-signing on Saturday, May 22, for her latest book entitled “Jocko, the Pesky Monkey.”. The book-signing will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the front section of Entertainmart on Main Street downtown. All area residents are welcome to attend. This...
Buchanan County, IA|Cedar Valley Daily Times
Iowa Heritage Farm to host outdoor, family-friendly LIVE music event
ROWLEY – Chad and Alissa Gardner created a music venue on their Buchanan County farm called Iowa Farm Concerts. On Friday, June 4, the first concert of the season will take place, and they invite the public to join them. This event will feature local artists Savage Fiddler and New Orleans recording artist Mike Doussan.
Bixby, OK|KTUL
Local church to host 'Bixby Freedom Celebration' event to bless community
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — A local church will once again present the Bixby Freedom Celebration event on July 2. The event was introduced back in 2015 by the Bridge Church in Bixby as a way to bless the community. The church said they will continue to focus on their theme...
Washington, DC|Posted byWashington Lobbyist
Live Music Alert: Art and Soul to Host Summer Kickoff Event
As Washington prepares for the summer, and many new restaurants and hotels are opening, there is one particular place that might just be the best place to kick off your summer right.
Society|showmeinstitute.org
Live Event! Media Matters: The Impact of Storytelling on Culture
Join us on Monday, June 14 (Flag Day) for an in-person presentation by Lee Habeeb on The Impact of Storytelling on Culture. Lee Habeeb is the CEO and founder of the non-profit radio network American Private Radio and the on-air radio host of Our American Stories. Event Details. NOTE: If...
Performing Arts|Posted byForbes
Refocus Project, Kicking Off Today, Offers Free, Virtual Readings Of Historically Overlooked American Plays
Roundabout Theatre Company in New York, known for producing revivals in Broadway and off-Broadway theaters, today is kicking off the Refocus Project, an annual program dedicated to elevating rarely produced and formerly marginalized theatrical voices from communities underrepresented or historically overlooked in the American theater. The project will feature a...
Butte, NE|Posted byButte Bulletin
What’s up Butte: Local events calendar
1. Vermeer S600TX Compact Track Loader; 2. O'Neill Gathering 2021; 3. Keating Resources; 4. Kids' Sip & Paint; 5. VOLUNTEER - Zach Williams Drive-In / Gregory, SD;
Entertainment|The Beat
Small Press Spotlight: Celebrate Indigenous comics and literature
Happy Wednesday! This week in the Small Press Spotlight, we focus on the works of Indigenous comic creators. Dr. Lee Francis IV, the founder of Albuquerque-based Red Planet Books & Comics, has a few projects in the works highlighting this corner of the literary world. The shop is one of only four bookstores in the US specializing in Indigenous literature and the only Native American comic shop in the world. Dr. Francis is also a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, a writer, an artist, and a former educator, as well as the creator of Indigenous Comic Con/IndigiPop X.
Minorities|hoodline.com
Exploratorium is hosting three (online) LGBTQ ‘After Dark’ events for Pride in June
SF’s Embarcadero waterfront science museum The Exploratorium will not be open until July 1, which is after June’s Pride month celebrations. But the according to KQED, Exploratorium has three Pride-themed Thursday night After Dark events lined up throughout the month of June 2021. Here’s a look at the three LGBTQ-themed...
Bradford, PA|Bradford Era
‘Storyteller’s Live’ event set for Saturday at Open Arms
Open Arms Church will host an event called “Storyteller’s Live” on Saturday. The evening of worship featuring live music and testimonies is free to the public, and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church’s Bradford campus, located at 1289 E. Main St. Open Arms worship ministry coordinator...
Visual Art|newbernnow.com
Admire Art in all mediums during at the Community Artists Gallery
ArtWalk June 11th from 5 – 8 p.m. at 309 Middle St. Community Artists Gallery and Studios invites you to visit us and see Art in all mediums. “Natures Palette” will feature paintings, pottery, handmade glass objects, jewelry, basketry, weaving, photography and much more. ArtWalk will have music by the...
Photography|Photofocus
Today’s the final day to get free, live photo training at the Visual Storytelling Conference!
Today is your last chance to interact directly with professional photographers during their interactive webinars at the Visual Storytelling Conference! Make sure to tune in to catch live sessions, keynotes, panels and speakers AMA’s. Miss a class? Rewatch for free!. Plus, starting today at Noon ET, you can get a...
Visual Art|elpasoinc.com
Rubin Center hosts annual juried student exhibition
The Rubin Center’s 2021 Annual Juried UTEP Student Art Exhibition will host an opening reception for the general public in June. The exhibit showcases works of art and design created by undergraduate students enrolled in the Department of Art during the 2020-21 academic year. More than 130 pieces from among 450 submissions were selected for the exhibition, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, metals, prints and graphic designs.
Visual Art|bleedingcool.com
"Hurricane Nancy" Donates Her Art to Billy Ireland Cartoon Library
Cartoonist Nancy Burton has donated 65 pieces of original underground comix art to The Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum. Known by her pennames Hurricane Nancy, Nancy Kalish and Panzika, Nancy Burton is considered one of the first published women cartoonists of the underground comix era. Her donation includes the original art from Gentle's Tripout, published in the East Village Other beginning in 1966, as well as Busy Boxes, which was published in Gothic Blimpworks (1969), and other unpublished early work. In 1970, Burton's work was included in the seminal women's liberation underground comic, It Ain't Me Babe, edited by Trina Robbins. By 1971, Burton stopped creating comics but later picked the practice back up in 2009. The collection also reflects her more recent works.
Public Health|imdb.com
Inside Eurovision Song Contest: How The World’s Largest Live Music Event is Produced During The Pandemic (Exclusive)
At the best of times, the massively popular Eurovision Song Contest, the world’s largest music event, is a logistical challenge to produce, with many moving parts. But amid a global pandemic, the undertaking is downright bold, with stringent safety measures including distancing, sanitization, Covid-19 Pcr tests, and all the jargon that has now become commonplace in the lexicon adding to the enormity of the enterprise.
Visual Art|aaas.org
Sharing Science Through Art: AAAS Gallery Showcases Visual Art
Courtney Mattison uses art to celebrate the beauty of coral reefs and highlight the threats they face. | Neil Orman/AAAS. A three-part series looks at the AAAS programs that communicate the power of science and technology though creative approaches: visual art, dance and literature. There are countless ways to learn...