Happy Wednesday! This week in the Small Press Spotlight, we focus on the works of Indigenous comic creators. Dr. Lee Francis IV, the founder of Albuquerque-based Red Planet Books & Comics, has a few projects in the works highlighting this corner of the literary world. The shop is one of only four bookstores in the US specializing in Indigenous literature and the only Native American comic shop in the world. Dr. Francis is also a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, a writer, an artist, and a former educator, as well as the creator of Indigenous Comic Con/IndigiPop X.