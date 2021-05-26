Homebound Van Buren Twp. residents can now schedule vaccination appts

Homebound residents in Van Buren Township can now schedule COVID vaccination appointments. The program is in partnership with Wayne County.

Caregivers or family members can register homebound residents for an appointment with the township. Homebound residents can also register themselves. A medical professional will then contact the resident before coming out to administer the vaccine.

To register, click here .

Additional contact information below.

Township residents can contact the Supervisor's Office with questions at: 734-699-8910.

Belleville residents should call: 734-252-4303

Huron Township residents should call: 734-654-9281

Sumpter Township residents call: 734-461-4833

