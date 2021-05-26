newsbreak-logo
How to Deal with Imbalanced Multiclass Datasets in Python

Cover picture for the articleA ready-to-run tutorial on some tricks to balance a multiclass dataset with imblearn and scikit-learn. Imbalanced datasets may often produce poor performance when running a Machine Learning model, although, in some cases the evaluation metrics produce good results. This can be due to the fact that the model is good at predicting the majority class, but it has poor performance while predicting the minority class. Since the evaluation metrics calculate the average value between the majority and minority classes, the final performance looks ok.

