US-based grocer Walmart has issued an apology after emails containing a racial slur were sent from its official domain.The company received backlash on social media yesterday after dozens of Twitter users posted screenshots of an email, sent from Walmart’s official ‘help@walmart.com’ address, calling them a “n*****”.While Walmart is based in the US, the email was also sent to people in the UK. @Walmart i received a very disturbing email from you this am. Please dm me so@i can share said email.— Clare Kennedy 💙 (@53clare) May 24, 2021One UK-based recipient of the email told The Independent she is unsure why she received the email as she is not signed...