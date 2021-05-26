Album Review: Lulu by Lou Reed & Metallica

When St. Vincent began teasing her new ‘70s-inspired record, there’s a reason people didn’t find her latest stylistic shift all that surprising. The artist otherwise known as Annie Clark had already taken somewhat of a left turn on her 2017 meta-pop album Masseduction, and besides, futurism doesn’t fall too far from retro pastiche: though critics tend to discriminate against the latter, both aesthetics rely on the kind of meticulous vision that Clark has mastered ever since her 2007 debut Marry Me. Whether looking to the past or offering a glimpse into the future, what mattered was less which direction St. Vincent’s sound was heading at than her ability to inhabit a world that is uniquely her own, one that’s always been rendered with razor-sharp precision and clarity. While her career has been defined by a rotating cast of intriguing personas, their complexities were grounded in emotion even if they often appeared cold and removed: she’s one of the few contemporary artists who can effectively balance a flair for innovation and oblique storytelling with a pop sensibility.