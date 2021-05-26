Ford's F-150 electric truck sales hit 70,000: CEO Jim Farley
F FORD MOTOR CO. 14.51 -0.40 -2.68%. That's about a 57% jump from the last sales update Farley gave, in a Tweet last week, citing 44,500 reservations rolled in. Reservations for the F-150 Lightning only require a $100 refundable deposit and deliveries aren't scheduled to begin until spring of 2022. The full-size truck has a starting price of $39,974 (not including delivery fees) and qualifies for the full $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit. A fully-loaded Platinum trim luxury version is currently listed at an estimated price of $90,474, as previously reported by FOX Business.www.foxbusiness.com