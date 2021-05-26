newsbreak-logo
Ford's F-150 electric truck sales hit 70,000: CEO Jim Farley

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF FORD MOTOR CO. 14.51 -0.40 -2.68%. That's about a 57% jump from the last sales update Farley gave, in a Tweet last week, citing 44,500 reservations rolled in. Reservations for the F-150 Lightning only require a $100 refundable deposit and deliveries aren't scheduled to begin until spring of 2022. The full-size truck has a starting price of $39,974 (not including delivery fees) and qualifies for the full $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit. A fully-loaded Platinum trim luxury version is currently listed at an estimated price of $90,474, as previously reported by FOX Business.

Detroit, MIalbuquerquenews.net

Ford Motor announces $30 billion fund to develop electric vehicles

DETROIT, Michigan: Senior officials at Ford Motor announced they will invest significant funding in the development of electric vehicles (EV). At the Ford May 25 investor day, officials said they would direct $30 billion to develop electric cars, trucks and batteries by 2025. The US multinational automaker confirmed it will...
BusinessArkansas Online

Idled GM factories in reopening plans

General Motors said this week that it will soon restart four North American plants that had been idled for much of the past four months because of the global shortage of computer chips. The announcement comes after the company and other automakers have spent much of the past few months...
EconomyBenzinga

Tesla Cybertruck Patent Application Reveals Retractable Solar Tonneau

Even as competition in the electric truck space is heating up, the details emerging on Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck suggest the automaker could have a head start. What Happened: Tesla's Cybertruck will come with a retractable truck bed cover with embedded solar cells, a patent application filed by the company Thursday revealed.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Ford (NYSE: F) Finally Looks Ready To Take On Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Just in case anyone doubted it, the 7% jump seen in Ford (NYSE: F) shares last Thursday were further proof that the automobile stalwart is back, and potentially better than ever. The stock is now up close to 300% since the lows of April 2020, with 30% tacked on in the last two weeks alone. Much of this rally has been fueled by rapidly developing plans regarding the company’s moves into the electric vehicle (EV) space.
BusinessValueWalk

Ford+ Plan Brings Some Hits And Some Misses For Analysts

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) gave up some of the gains from Wednesday and Thursday after its investor day. The automaker hit some things out of the park but missed expectations on other things. Overall, it seems investors were happy with what they saw, although the stock fell into the red today.
CarsCleanTechnica

Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Recreates Historic Ocean-to-Ocean Drive

Early on the morning of June 1st, 1909, Henry Ford entered two of his Model Ts in the first coast-to-coast, transcontinental American road race. And, while it wasn’t quite the Cannonball Run, that race tested the endurance and capability of an emerging technology that was still being referred to as a “horseless carriage” in may parts of the country. Twenty-three days and 4,106 miles after it had set off from New York, Henry’s number 2 Model T crossed the finish line at the Seattle World’s Fair, winning the race. Last week, another emergent technology set off from New York to recreate that historic drive in the form of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E … and it didn’t take the Mustang twenty-three days to make it!
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

BlueOvalSK Will Revolutionize the Electric Ford

With all the headlines Ford has been making regarding its upcoming EV production, it’s no surprise that they’ve also announced new plans for battery manufacturing. BlueOvalSK is the new venture between Ford and SK Innovation, a Korean energy company. BlueOvalSK will produce Ford electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. The...
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Range Estimates May Be Underrated: Video

When the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was revealed last week, people had mixed feelings about the truck’s range estimates of 230 miles for the standard battery and 300 miles for the extended range battery. These aren’t bad numbers by any means, but obviously, most traditional truck owners – particularly those that use their trucks to tow – would like more. However, if ultra-popular tech reviewer Marques Brownlee is correct, the initial F-150 Lightning range estimates may be vastly underrated.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

In Race For Battery Vehicle Leadership, Ford’s Got One Edge Over Tesla: Fleet Buyers

Ford’s push to win over electric car buyers started with the sporty Mach-E crossover, positioned to take on Tesla’s Model Y, but the 118-year-old automaker’s vision to lead the EV market has a “no-brainer” component Elon Musk lacks: a vast base of business and government fleet customers it’s targeting with new battery-powered trucks and vans. And California, with its tough pollution rules and clean vehicle incentives, is ground zero for Ford’s electric dreams.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Tesla Gets Desperate To Secure Chips While GM's Bottleneck Eases

Tesla (TSLA) is reportedly taking unusual steps to get around a global chip shortage that has shuttered auto plants, while General Motors (GM) has seen its supply crunch ease enough to reopen some plants soon. Tesla stock and GM stock rose. The EV maker is ready to pay in advance...
EconomyNASDAQ

5 Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch After Ford Boosts Spending On EVs

Will Ford’s Big Investment News Lift These Top Electric Vehicle Stocks In The Stock Market Now?. Wall Street has a new favorite electric vehicle stock in the stock market right now. And… it’s not Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) right now. Instead, it’s the legendary automaker Ford (NYSE: F) that is getting all the attention in the market as of late. Despite Tesla’s announcement on its plan to advance its effort to develop autonomous vehicles, the news was arguably overshadowed by Ford’s announcement to boost spending on electrification efforts. On top of that, the automaker aims to have 40% of its global volumes be all-electric by 2030, a move to step up its push on EVs.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tesla (TSLA) and GM (GM) to Benefit From Legislation Removing EV Credit Caps - Morgan Stanley

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reiterated an Overweight rating and $900.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) expecting the company to benefit from US Senate driven legislation that could potentially eliminate the caps on EV tax credits while offering incentives of up to $12,500 for EVs made in the US in a unionized factory (for vehicles with MSRP < $80k).
EconomyPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Ford: 40% Of Our Vehicle Sales Will Be Electric by 2030

Ford sees profit and growth in the electric vehicle segment. Following up on the release of the all-electric F-150 Lightning (and the commercial version, the F-150 Lightning Pro), Ford has fleshed out its plan to make more EVs, and to make more money from those electric cars and trucks. During...