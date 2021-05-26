Ford's F-150 electric truck sales hit 70,000: CEO Jim Farley

Early on the morning of June 1st, 1909, Henry Ford entered two of his Model Ts in the first coast-to-coast, transcontinental American road race. And, while it wasn’t quite the Cannonball Run, that race tested the endurance and capability of an emerging technology that was still being referred to as a “horseless carriage” in may parts of the country. Twenty-three days and 4,106 miles after it had set off from New York, Henry’s number 2 Model T crossed the finish line at the Seattle World’s Fair, winning the race. Last week, another emergent technology set off from New York to recreate that historic drive in the form of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E … and it didn’t take the Mustang twenty-three days to make it!