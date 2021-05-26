newsbreak-logo
Cincinnati Reds to welcome fans back at full capacity for 'Re-Opening Day' on June 2

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — If you missed the Cincinnati Reds Opening Day this year, you have one more opportunity to join in the festivities. The Cincinnati Reds will be welcoming fans back to Great American Ball Park at full capacity on June 2 for a special “Re-Opening Day." The Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies at 12:35 p.m.

