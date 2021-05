It’s been seven years since Peter Jackson last directed a feature film, and whatever he comes up with next will be pivotal towards determining the next stage of his career. The Hobbit trilogy may have earned over $2.9 billion at the box office, but it was a pale shadow of the filmmaker’s The Lord of the Rings, and you get the distinct impression he only stepped behind the camera because Guillermo del Toro dropped out shortly before the start of production and there was nobody else qualified to step in at the last minute.