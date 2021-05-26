newsbreak-logo
More than 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat disaster

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 150 people were missing and feared drowned in northwest Nigeria on Wednesday after an overloaded boat ferrying passengers to a market sank in the Niger River, local officials said. The boat was travelling between central Niger state and Wara in north-west Kebbi state when it went down, National...

