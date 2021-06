A BBC presenter has died of a blood clot after she took AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, leading a coroner to investigate whether the vaccine led to her death. Lisa Shaw, a 44-year-old presenter for BBC Radio Newcastle, died in the hospital last Friday as she was being treated for blood clots days after receiving her first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine shot, the BBC reported. Blood clots have previously been identified as a very rare side effect that can occur after people, usually in their 40s, receive the AstraZeneca vaccine—which has not been authorized for use in the United States.